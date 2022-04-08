ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa DNR to monitor avian flu in wild birds

By Iowa Public Radio
iowapublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Department of Natural Resources is monitoring wild birds for the deadly bird flu. At a stop in Sioux City on Friday, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said that wild birds carrying the highly pathogenic avian flu are the greatest threat to commercial and backyard flocks this year. Compared...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Pets & Animals
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Naig
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Bird flu's grisly question: how to kill millions of poultry

The spread of a bird flu that is deadly to poultry raises the grisly question of how farms manage to quickly kill and dispose of millions of chickens and turkeys.It's a chore that farms across the country are increasingly facing as the number of poultry killed in the past two months has climbed to nearly 24 million, with outbreaks reported nearly every day. Some farms have had to kill more than 5 million chickens at a single site with a goal of destroying the birds within 24 hours to limit the spread of the disease and prevent animals from...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Birds#Bird Migration#Bird Flu
ABC News

Egg prices spike amid worst US avian flu outbreak in 7 years

As consumers continue to feel the crunch at the grocery store checkout, eggs are the latest product predicted to surge in price. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), 21 states have confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, causing disease in both commercial and backyard poultry.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak may impact price of eggs before Easter

Easter egg hunts might be a little harder this year. The Department of Agriculture in Missouri confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial flock. This is the latest state to announce that a bird flu has spread to its birds this year. The Missouri DOA...
MISSOURI STATE
MarketWatch

Egg prices jump as bird flu hits U.S. poultry flocks

A rapidly escalating bird-flu outbreak in the U.S. is contributing to a surge in egg prices and threatens to raise prices on other poultry products in the coming months as deaths continue to mount. Cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza so far have led to the deaths of more than...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

State Officials Euthanize 85K Birds Amid Avian Flu Outbreak

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — State officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reported Saturday that the outbreaks occurred at farms in Charles Minx County in the southeastern portion of the state. The disease was found in turkeys at the facilities although other poultry in close contact with the turkeys were euthanized as well.
VERMILLION, SD
UPI News

Deadly bird flu strains batter U.S. poultry industry

April 4 (UPI) -- With Easter just weeks away, the U.S. poultry industry is battling the contagious bird flu that has killed millions of chickens and turkeys this year. 22.8 million birds have been affected, according to a report released Monday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Highly pathogenic strains...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy