Guest conductor to lead La Crosse Symphony Orchestra for Springtime Pops concert

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will hold its ‘Springtime Pops concert Saturday in La Crosse.

The concert at Viterbo University includes The Best of the British Movie Scores, like songs from Downton Abbey, Lord of the Rings and Dances with Wolves.

A guest conductor will lead the orchestra after Maestro Alexander Platt had to temporarily step aside.

“I love music, but my second passion is people and I love bringing people together to make music and to seek something that is bigger than ourselves,” said guest conductor Ernesto Estigarribia.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

