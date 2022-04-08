ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iulian Boiko: Ukrainian teenager beaten in second World Championship qualifier

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian teenager Iulian Boiko's hopes of qualifying for the World Championship are over following a 6-4 loss to David Grace. Boiko, 16, claimed his first-ever World...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Can anyone upset the big five at this year’s World Snooker Championship?

Snooker’s biggest names will pack plenty of question-marks into their luggage as they converge on the Crucible for the start of this year’s World Snooker Championship on Saturday.Each of the major names can stake a significant claim for getting their hands back on the trophy – but they also present telling reasons why we should look elsewhere for this year’s champion.Here, the PA news agency assesses the title chances of the five biggest names in the sport – and some of those who stand prepared to cash in if they fall.Mark SelbySelby, a four-time and defending champion, is the undisputed...
GOLF
BBC

Neil Duff: Northern Ireland man wins WDF World Championship title

Northern Ireland's Neil Duff has won the WDF World Championship, beating Thibault Tricole of France 6-5 in the final. The 49-year-old finished with a double 20 to win the 11th set 3-0 in a tight final at Lakeside. Tricole made a bright start to the decider and took a 2-0...
WORLD
The Independent

World Championship must remain a test of resolve as well as talent – Ken Doherty

Twenty-five years after he lifted his first and only world snooker crown, Ken Doherty is adamant the Crucible’s weighty traditions must not be allowed to wither amid unprecedented pressure to change.The 17-day tournament stands increasingly isolated amid a non-stop calendar of short-form events, and another former winner, Neil Robertson, is among those who have questioned its continuing format, deriding it as “dated and stale”.But for Doherty, whose quest to reach the famous venue for the 20th time at the age of 52 was quashed by last week’s qualifying defeat to Rory McLeod, it is precisely those gruelling conditions that set...
SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Tiger Woods announces decision on British Open

Shortly after finishing his 2022 Masters, Tiger Woods let us know when we’ll definitely be seeing him again. In his postround interview with Sky Sports, Tiger said that he’ll be at the Open Championship in July, which will be held at St. Andrews. Woods added that he’s not sure about May’s PGA Championship (which will be held at Southern Hills) or any other tournament between now and the British Open.
HOUSTON, TX
Iulian Boiko
BBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says transgender women should not compete in women's sport

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does not believe transgender women should compete in female sporting events - a view he conceded may be "controversial". The issue of transgender athletes - centred around the balance of inclusion, sporting fairness and safety in women's sport - has recently focused on the case of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges.
SOCIETY
BBC

GB women earn ice hockey gold and promotion to World Championship Division 1

Great Britain beat Latvia to secure promotion to Division 1B of ice hockey's Women's World Championship. Katie Henry, Katherine Gale, Emily Harris and Louise Adams each scored in the 4-0 victory. Great Britain won all four games in their Women's World Championship Division II group to win gold at the...
SPORTS
ESPN

Women's Six Nations: England ease past Wales in front of record crowd

England continued their winning run in this year's Six Nations with a 58-5 victory over Wales in front of a record crowd at Kingsholm. Lark Davies and Jess Breach both scored two tries each while Sarah Bern, Alex Matthews, Shaunagh Brown, Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter also crossed the line.
RUGBY
#Second World#Ukrainian
BBC

Hampden nominated by Scottish FA for UK & Ireland Euro 2028 bid

Hampden Park will be the nominated stadium to host matches as part of the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid, the Scottish FA has confirmed. The 52,000 capacity stadium in Glasgow hosted three group games and a round of 16 tie at Euro 2020 last summer. The UK and Republic...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Mohammad Abbas is on song as Hampshire run riot beating visitors Somerset by an innings and 113 runs to kickstart their County Championship season

Mohammad Abbas claimed four wickets as Hampshire humbled visiting Somerset by an innings and 113 runs on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One opener. James Fuller tore through the top order with a trio of quickfire wickets before Pakistan international Abbas ripped out the middle-order with...
SPORTS
BBC

Chris Silverwood: Sri Lanka appoint ex-England coach on two-year deal

Sri Lanka have appointed Chris Silverwood as their men's head coach. Former bowler Silverwood left his two-year role as head coach of England men in February following the heavy Ashes defeat in Australia. He was previously in charge at Essex, who he led to their first County Championship title in...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

County Championship: Durham on top against Glamorgan as rain stops play

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two):. Durham's bowlers took control against Glamorgan as rain and hail struck again to bring day two to an early close. Resuming on 164-4, the hosts' top scorers Colin Ingram (87) and Chris Cooke (59) both fell to Paul Coughlin. Matthew...
SPORTS

