Police seek information on hit and run crash

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A woman is under evaluation and facing charges after multiple hit and runs, including one involving a pedestrian in Brookline on Monday. A 63-year-old was treated at an area hospital and later released after he was hit by a car Monday around 9:30 a.m. on Pleasant Street. While police were investigating that incident, a second hit-and-run was reported on Harvard Street. Police said the same driver hit two cars, leaving minor property damage, but no injuries before leaving the area. Massachusetts State Police later found the suspect vehicle on Interstate 93. The alleged driver was identified as 46-year-old Boston resident Suzanne Amer. She was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation. Amer is not in police custody currently, but will be summonsed to Brookline District Court. Amer will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating to endanger. Brookline Police said additional charges are possible. Amer’s car is believed to have been involved in additional hit-and-run incidents in Cambridge and Newton. Police filed a request for immediate threat license suspension through the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

BOSTON, MA ・ 26 DAYS AGO