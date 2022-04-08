ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Police seek information on hit and run crash

By CBS 21 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — The Susquehanna Township Police Department says it is seeking information about a hit and run crash that happened around 11:30 AM on April 4. Authorities say they...

