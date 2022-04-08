ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Julius Pegues, first Black player at Pitt, dies at 86

By Associated Press
South Florida Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburg (AP) – Julius Pegues, the ﬁrst Black basketball player at the University of Pittsburgh, has died following a battle with cancer. He was 86. The school said Pegues died this week at John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation in Tulsa, Okla. The 6-foot-3 guard joined Pitt in 1954 and played...

