Watch: Hudson Swafford loses clubhead on 13th hole at 2022 Masters, Twitter reacts

Photo: Adam Cairns/The Augusta Chronicle

Safe to say this wasn’t what Hudson Swafford had in mind on this approach shot at the Masters.

But it’s a feeling many amateur golfers dealing with old clubs might recognize.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native took his second stroke on the 13th hole, and viewers saw two projectiles flying away from the shot. One was the ball, the other was the head of his iron.

It was a moment that instantly sparked reaction on Twitter, from people quick to point out the clubs he used — PXG, for those curious — to those who just wanted to have a laugh at a very human moment from Augusta National.

Swafford’s disbelief on the fairway says it all.

Twitter reaction to Hudson Swafford, who won the American Express in January, losing his clubhead at the Masters:

Some of us can indeed relate

Not once but twice!

Can confirm.

