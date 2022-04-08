ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Watch: Hudson Swafford loses clubhead on 13th hole at 2022 Masters, Twitter reacts

By Dan Rorabaugh, Augusta Chronicle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrkfQ_0f3tPgjc00
Photo: Adam Cairns/The Augusta Chronicle

Safe to say this wasn’t what Hudson Swafford had in mind on this approach shot at the Masters.

But it’s a feeling many amateur golfers dealing with old clubs might recognize.

The Tallahassee, Florida, native took his second stroke on the 13th hole, and viewers saw two projectiles flying away from the shot. One was the ball, the other was the head of his iron.

It was a moment that instantly sparked reaction on Twitter, from people quick to point out the clubs he used — PXG, for those curious — to those who just wanted to have a laugh at a very human moment from Augusta National.

Swafford’s disbelief on the fairway says it all.

Twitter reaction to Hudson Swafford, who won the American Express in January, losing his clubhead at the Masters:

Some of us can indeed relate

Not once but twice!

Can confirm.

How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Who is Tiger Woods’ caddie and how much does he make?

Tiger Woods is looking to win The Masters for the sixth time of his career. Here is who is caddie is and how much he makes. The third round of The Masters takes place on Saturday, Apr. 9, where golf legend Tiger Woods is looking to win the sixth green jacket of his career.
GOLF
FanSided

How much does it cost to attend The Masters?

The Masters is like the Super Bowl, World Series, or March Madness of golf. And it’s not just the dream of a golfer to attend as a player but fans dream of watching the game on the green as well. So how much does it cost to attend the...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reacts To Scottie Scheffler Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods gave it a valiant effort, but he quickly found himself out of contention to win his sixth green jacket. That honor instead goes to 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler, who took command early and never relinquished it. After Scheffler won the Masters with a 10-under score, Woods took to his...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
The Spun

Former ESPN Anchor Dead At 63 Following Cancer Battle

Alan Massengale, one of ESPN’s earliest anchors, passed away at the age of 63 after a long battle with colon cancer, KCBS reported. Massengale was diagnosed more than six years ago, and was placed on life support after suffering a fall that led to a brain bleed. Massengale was...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Wife Told Him Sunday Morning

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Patterson
Golf Channel

Masters payout: What each player will take home Sunday

Sunday's winner at Augusta National Golf Club will collect $2.7 million. The winner's share of the Masters Tournament's $15 million purse is up from $2.07 million when Hideki Matsuyama slipped on the green jacket last April. The 2021 purse was $11.5 million, which marked the third straight tournament with the same amount of total prize money.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Golf Channel#Fubo Tv#Pxg#Augusta National#Cbs#The American Express#Kaboom
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Limping Heavily During Third Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods might only play golf, but he’s one of the toughest athletes in all of sports. 14 months after a devastating car accident, Woods is playing his first competitive tournament. He exceeded all expectations during his first round at the Masters, carding a one-under, 71. Tiger struggled during...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry SWEARS at his caddie during third round of The Masters

Shane Lowry swore at his caddie during the third round of The Masters after he hit a poor lay-up shot on the par-5 13th hole. Lowry, who was 4-under-par for the event in the middle of the fairway of the 510-yard hole, hit his second shot to within 119 yards of the green.
GOLF
Golf.com

Surprising changes come to Masters food menu in 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The loss of the Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich is a travesty, a disappointment, a sad statement of our time … and about a hundred other things, if you believe the Internet commenters. But the few of us lucky enough to try the Georgia Peach...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Had Stunning Admission Following Masters Win

Over the course of the four rounds at Augusta National this weekend, Scottie Scheffler appeared to be as cool as a cucumber. The 2022 Masters champion was unflappable, making big shot after big shot, while appearing to not care about what was going on around him. Following his win on...
GOLF
The Big Lead

Skip Bayless: Actually, Tiger Woods Won the Masters

Everyone knows that Scottie Scheffler won the Masters over the weekend with precious little drama. What Skip Bayless proposes, though, is that he didn't. The Undisputed star, who identifies himself as "the biggest Masters fan, golf fan" explained his rationale for such a take this morning. "It was the bland...
DOBBS FERRY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy