ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WestRock closure will have economic impact

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HemOr_0f3tP6Ep00

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – The mill shut down could result in more than 450-people losing their jobs and that ripple effect will be felt across the county and city.

Many others do not work directly for WestRock, but support the mill’s production.

The ripple effect of the mill closing has left some local suppliers scrambling.

“I’ve given my whole life to it, and this one is going to sting,” K and B Land and Timber owner Tim Southerland said.

Southerland said he learned about the WestRock mill closure online Thursday, just like many others.

WestRock to close Panama City mill

“Immediately I had friends and family calling and asking what comes next,” Southerland said.

He said the mill closure will force many suppliers to send their trees to other area mills outside of the panhandle.

“GP, Georgia Pacific in Hosford, takes a similar product and Enviva in Cottondale,” Southerland said. “They have to find other avenues to go forward. But for some, unfortunately, it will be the end of an era.”

The mill has been here for 92-years, which is the entire lifetime of just about every local in Bay County.

“I happen to be one of the mill babies as I grew up on it. It provided for my family,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Carol Roberts said.

Roberts said this negative economic impact will be felt by many businesses.

“The Bayline Railroad, you get to thinking about Krayton who uses a product that the mill produces,” Roberts said. “The list just goes on, and it’s not just those specific employees but many many others.”

Publix coming to north Panama City

The Bay County’s utility department will also take a hit. They supply the mill with raw water from Deer Point Reservoir.

County and city officials are concerned about unemployment and finding ways to employ many workers who are losing their jobs. But they are also looking to the future.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said the mill has roughly a $350 million impact on the local economy.

“How do we take the opportunity cost of that particular property, and turn it into something positive for Panama City and Bay County,” Brudnicki said.

It is too early to know what is going to happen to the mill property.

WestRock officials could sell it to anyone, and so far, they have not made any statements on the matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Employers hoping to hire paper mill workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Employers are hoping to hire workers from the Panama City paper mill, which is closing on June 6th. Bay District Schools and Bay County Sheriff’s Office both announced their hope to hire workers.  “This community leadership supports wanting to get these people back in the workforce,” Bay County Development Alliance […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

The Panama City Coca-Cola bottling facility returns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Coca-Cola United’s bottling facility is back in Panama City but this time they are even bigger. Company officials held a grand opening for the $10 million, 24,000 square foot facility Thursday. The soft drink company has a long history in the panhandle. And they are continuing to invest, not just […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Publix coming to north Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231. Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials. “The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New business coming to Alford

ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Alford residents will soon have a wider selection when it comes to shopping. The town is getting a new Family Dollar-Dollar Tree. Alford folks currently buy their groceries at the local Dollar General or have to drive to Marianna or Chipley for food. Town clerk Silvestra Tharp said having this new […]
ALFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Panama City, FL
Business
City
Hosford, FL
Bay County, FL
Business
City
Panama City, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Cottondale, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

WestRock to close Panama City mill

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The mill that provided high-paying jobs to generations of workers in Panama City will permanently close on June 6. About 450 people will lose their jobs, Westrock, the owner of the mill, said in a news release. The mill produces containerboard, primarily heavyweight kraft, and fluff pulp, with a combined […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Chipley parents arrested after smoking pot with children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County couple is in jail after they allegedly smoked marijuana with their four children under the age of 12. Washington County investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month after they reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westrock#Georgia Pacific#Gp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Publix
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
InsideClimate News

In Florida, DeSantis May End the Battle Over Rooftop Solar With a Pen Stroke

In 2010, just as the solar industry in the United States was taking off, Justin Vandenbroeck joined a small business as a solar panel installer, an entry level position. “You don’t need to have a college degree to install solar panels, work in the trades or become an electrician,” said Vandenbroeck, who was 21 at the time and an engineering student at Florida State University in Tallahassee. “That’s how I got started and I worked my way up from $10 an hour to owning my company.”
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Man arrested for DUI in deadly multi-vehicle crash

UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night. Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide […]
PALMETTO BAY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach spring break in 2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college spring breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality tv shows. Spring break in Panama City Beach content is all over Tik Tok this […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Several hurt in multiple-vehicle crash north of Bonifay

UPDATE: April 2, 2022 9:24 p.m. BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Florida Highway Patrol, 5 people were hurt in the accident Saturday afternoon. Troopers said a 19-year-old man from Florence, Alabama was driving a pickup truck with three other passengers, The truck was heading north on Highway 79 while the second car, a SUV, […]
BONIFAY, FL
WMBB

Update: Two deaths under investigation in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were investigating two deaths Wednesday morning. “The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a social media post this morning that held information about a possible crime. BCSO Criminal Investigations began an investigation,” deputies wrote in a news release. Then at about 7 a.m. “a body […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

The cost of living in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of calling Panama City Beach home doesn’t come cheap. “Inflation” is the buzzword these days and it seems we’re all feeling the sting. “I do I feel like everything is just skyrocketing to an unreal amount,” one Panama City...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Callaway man takes on Bay code enforcement

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Bay County Code Enforcement officials incorrectly told News 13 the items collected on Walsingham’s property would be “bid off to contractors,” or auctioned off. The information has since been corrected in the updated story. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy