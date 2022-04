Watching this video was easily the best six minutes I’ve spent all day. Back in the late 80’s Dolly Parton had her own TV show, Dolly, where she often invited fellow country legends to sing with her, like Merle Haggard and Loretta Lynn, just to name a few. But possibly my favorite one yet was her medley on the program with the one and only Willie Nelson… they make one helluva duo. They went through five of his biggest hits, where […] The post Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Team Up For Glorious Medley Of His Biggest Hits On Her Show In The Late 80’s first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO