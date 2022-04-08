ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

In 2nd bi-weekly report, Florida COVID numbers reach 5.86M

By Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lK8uJ_0f3tORys00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the Florida Department of Health’s second bi-weekly COVID-19 data dump , case numbers per week were higher than the week before. While cases rose, the number of newly vaccinated Florida residents declined, compared to the previous report.

In the latest report , covering case number changes from April 1 to April 7, FDOH reported 21,348 total new cases compared to the numbers from two weeks before.

What to know about COVID-19 ‘Frankenstein’ variant, XE

Since the previous report , the new case positivity had a slight decline, now with a cumulative case positivity rating of 26.2%, down from the previous 26.3%.

As cases increased slightly over the past two weeks, compared to the previous period, the number of dead added was lower, according to FDOH’s report.

The new number for total recorded deaths to COVID-19 increased to 73,538, an increase of 511 compared to the previous report. While the number of deaths added from the last report decreased, so too did the number of vaccinated Florida residents.

From April 1 to April 7, 21,650 residents were vaccinated across all available options. The newly vaccinated brought the state’s total vaccinated population to 15,474,298, a smaller increase than in the last report, where 22,481 Floridians received vaccine doses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Florida facing meningococcal disease outbreak, people urged to get vaccinated

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Health Department is warning of an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida and encouraging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves. Already this year, the number of cases statewide has surpassed the five-year average case count. Epidemiologists have been investigating the cases and...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fdoh#Xe#Floridians#Nexstar Media Inc
WCVB

Doctor from Massachusetts found dead in water off South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — The body of a doctor from Massachusetts was found off the coast of South Florida on Thursday after a search for a missing diver. Dr. Robert K. McIntyre, 58, was reported missing at 10:33 a.m., according to the Coast Guard. He was last seen near the Jupiter Inlet, in Palm Beach County, wearing a black wet suit and a silver oxygen tank.
JUPITER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

This dollar store recalled every single product because of a massive rodent infestation

Family Dollar announced a massive recall a few weeks ago, stopping sales of many products in its stores after discovering an enormous rodent infestation at a distribution center. The recall was so significant that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a separate warning to inform customers about the significant recall action. A couple of weeks later, Dollar Tree issued its own recall for every single Family Dollar product it sells.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WFLA

WFLA

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy