People Are Spending A Fortune On GMC Hummer EV Options

The Koenigsegg Gemera was first revealed to us two years ago as the Swedish automaker's first four-seater. Koenigsegg calls this novel new creation a 'Mega GT' and with a price tag of $1.7 million, it's clear that everything about this car is crazy. The novel coupe is powered by three electric motors working in conjunction with a 2.0-liter three-pot Freevalve engine. Together, these components make up a package known as the 'Tiny Friendly Giant,' which here generates 1,727 horsepower and 2,581 lb-ft of torque. Along with blistering performance, the Gemera is expected to offer super-fast charging thanks to an 800-volt battery, but how far along is development? After all, this car is set to introduce a number of innovations.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO