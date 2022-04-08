ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Spending A Fortune On GMC Hummer EV Options

By Michael Butler
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The GMC Hummer EV has to be one of the most anticipated USDM vehicles since the arrival of the Ford Bronco, and GMC is facing massive demand for these large trucks and SUVs. Demand is so high in fact that dealers are marking the Hummer EV up by ridiculous amounts (we've...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

