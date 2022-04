A college volleyball coach has cleaned house in a big way. Chelsey Lucas, the volleyball coach at Grambling State University, cut her entire 19-player roster, per CBS Sports. Lucas told each player individually their scholarship would not be renewed because they didn't perform to her standard over the three practices held this semester, according to KSLA. Grambling State athletic director Trayveon Scott showed support for Lucas for the decision.

