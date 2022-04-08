ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Celine Dion, Jonas Brothers, Katy Perry & More Artists ‘Stand Up for Ukraine,’ Calling for Refugee Relief

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a powerful message at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3), urging the world to shed light on and support Ukrainians as they continue to fight for their freedom — and now celebrities worldwide are standing up for the war-torn country.

“On our land we are fighting Russia which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story,” Zelenskyy said in the video message . “Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV; support us in any way you can. Any — but not silence.”

On Friday (April 8), countless entertainers took to their social media pages to #StandUpForUkraine and, on a wider scale, for all the world’s refugees and displaced people. Everyone from Celine Dion, the Jonas Brothers and Katy Perry to Bon Jovi, U2 and Garth Brooks shared heartfelt messages, urging world leaders  and institutions to launch funding for refugees in Ukraine and beyond.

The social media rally comes just a day ahead of the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging event, scheduled for on Saturday (April 9) in Warsaw, Poland. The evening, hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in partnership with Global Citizen, has the goal of raising billions of dollars in funding to relieve the refugee crisis.

See the powerful #StandUpForUkraine posts by today’s biggest artists below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alexandra Stan (@alexandrastan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Annie Lennox (@officialannielennox)

@barenakedladies

Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need urgent humanitarian aid. Barenaked Ladies are using their voices to demand action, and you can, too. Join them with @Global Citizen and make your own video calling for the world to support refugees everywhere. #StandUpForUkraine ForUkraine.com

♬ original sound – Barenaked Ladies

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by onerepublic (@onerepublic)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by U2 (@u2)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ukraine refugees: Standing ovation as woman speaks of war 'agony'

A Ukrainian refugee has told councillors a part of her "dies in agony" everyday as she watches horrors unfolding in her home country. Anastaysia Manina fled Ukraine with her five-year-old daughter following the Russian invasion to seek safety with her mother who lives in Hull. On Thursday she received a...
ADVOCACY
Billboard

Pink Floyd Releasing ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ In Support of Ukrainian People

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour and Nick Mason have recorded the band’s first new original material since 1994’s Division Bell album, the song “Hey Hey Rise Up.” The track is in support of the people of Ukraine in the midst of the horrific, unprovoked war launched in February by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Due out on Friday (April 8), it features the Floyd guitarist/vocalist and drummer joined by longtime PF bass player Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards, as well as vocals by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox. “We, like so many,...
MUSIC
The Independent

John Lennon’s son performs ‘Imagine’ for the first time to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees

John Lennon’s son Julian has performed his father’s song “Imagine” to raise funds for the Ukrainian refugees. On Saturday (9 April), Julian sang the famous song as part of the Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up for Ukraine.In the past, the 59-year-old singer had vowed to never perform his father’s song. However, the “unimaginable tragedy” compelled him to “respond in the most significant way I could”.“So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, ‘Imagine’,” Julian wrote on Instagram, along with a video of him singing the track. “Why now, after all these years?” he...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Nicky Jam
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Julian Lennon
Person
Alejandro Sanz
Person
Trey Songz
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Elton John
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Ukrainians#The Jonas Brothers#The Stand Up For Ukraine#European Commission#Canadian#Global Citizen
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
The Independent

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing nominated songs at Oscars

BeyonceÌ and Billie Eilish, and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name. Sebastián Yatra will perform “Dos Oruguitas,” the nominated song from “Encanto” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.Reba McEntire will sing writer Diane Warren's “Somehow You Do" from the film “Four Good Days."Van Morrison, who wrote and sings the nominated song “Down to Joy” from “Belfast,” will not be able to make the show because of his touring schedule and the song will not be performed.The Oscars are returning to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre after the pandemic sent the show to Union Station for a smaller, more intimate ceremony last year. Read More Russia-Ukraine war latest: 2,389 children kidnapped, US claimsWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MUSIC
BBC

Ukraine crisis: Calls for clarity on refugee matching process

British people hoping to host Ukrainian refugees in their own homes need urgent clarity on how to do so, charities say. More than 150,000 people have registered interest in the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme, which is due to launch fully on Friday. But the visa process cannot be started...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

The 10 Best Adele Covers on ‘American Idol’

Click here to read the full article. Last week, Cleveland teen Emyrson Flora went viral for her jaw-dropping Hollywood round performance on American Idol, taking on Adele‘s “Love In The Dark,” which appeared on Adele’s global hit album 25, from 2015. In her pre-recorded intro, the 16-year-old high school student recounted how the judges took a chance on her, and how she wanted to repay that faith. She delivered tone-perfect effort that had judge Katy Perry on her feet, and Flora was sent straight to the “Duets” round. Flora is hardly the first Idol contestant to perform an Adele cover. For years, the talented...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

War Child Re-Releases Classic Albums to Raise Funds For Children in Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. War Child has re-issued four classic albums to raise money for children impacted by the war in Ukraine. The four limited-edition compilations —  which come on black, yellow and red vinyl for the first time — include 1995’s Help! A Day in the Life, 2002’s 1 Love, 2003’s Hope and 2009’s War Child Presents Heroes. According to an announcement, all proceeds from the sale of each record will go directly to War Child UK to support the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war on the neighboring country that...
CHARITIES
Billboard

Why Facebook Has a 2-Week Exclusive on Grammy Performance Clips

Click here to read the full article. If you’re searching on YouTube for performance clips from the 64th annual Grammy Awards, you’re going to have to wait nine more days. But you might want to check Facebook. The Recording Academy signed a two-week exclusive on the clips from the Sunday (April 3) telecast with Meta, the corporate owner of Facebook. Panos A. Panay, co-president of the Academy (along with Valeisha Butterfield Jones) frames the decision to partner with Facebook one of several new things the Academy is doing to try to adapt to changing viewing habits. He declines to disclose how much Facebook...
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Celine Dion first mistook Canadian singer Garaou for this when they met on set

Garou, a close ally of Celine Dion, remembers their first colourful meeting, onTélématin, a French breakfast television news show. In 2019, in the show 'Taratata,' Garou returns to the big misunderstanding that marked his meeting with his Canadian friend. Their first interview dates back to the 1990s, behind the scenes of the musical Notre-Dame de Paris. Honestly, he explains that it was not him who made the first move.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

804
Followers
1K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy