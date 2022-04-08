ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

New certified eating disorder specialist therapy group practice opens in Tulsa

By Dominique O'Neill, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Eating disorders have increased exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Because of this increase, eating disorders treatment facilities and clinicians nationally are experiencing waiting lists or are not currently accepting new patients.

Tulsa men, women, and adolescents who need eating disorders care often experience worsening symptoms or end up in area emergency departments as they wait for access to care.

Starting April 1, Tulsa’s first certified eating disorder psychotherapy group practice will accept adolescent and adult patients of all genders for outpatient appointments.

Rebecca Brumm and Grace Evans, co-owners of Whole Hive Counseling, are certified eating disorder specialists, two out of only four professional counselors with that

certification who are providing outpatient services in the Tulsa area.

Brumm is also one of only two certified intuitive eating counselors in the state of Oklahoma. Partner Sarah King is trained in trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT), collaborative assessment and management of suicidality (CAMS), and is a certified school counselor, having worked for nine years with adolescents and older teens.

Combined, this group has more than 30 years experience treating eating disorders.

“The number of people needing guidance and healing for eating issues is staggering,” said Brumm.

She continued, “I never thought I would see such a drastic change in need during my lifetime. Our team is so honored to live out our passion by helping men, women and teens in Tulsa access the care they need.”

The Whole Hive Counseling group will focus on providing much-needed services for Tulsans seeking help for binge eating, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, orthorexia or “clean eating” that has become disordered and other eating concerns.

