More Certain – Strong winds Wednesday-Thursday – Big temperature swing Wednesday-Thursday – Winter storm conditions in northwestern Minnesota Less Certain – Severe weather Tuesday or Wednesday – When we see rain change to snow – Where snow accumulation will occur, and the amount MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another messy weather system is moving towards Minnesota, which will bring a mix of rain and snow again mid-week. The WCCO Weather Team says areas north of Interstate 94 were dealing with a rain-snow mix Monday morning, but the moisture should move out by noon. Pop-up showers could appear in the region in the early evening. In the Twin Cities, Monday will be...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 45 MINUTES AGO