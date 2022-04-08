TxDot creates snake sculpture to remind you to Be Safe and Drive Smart

Thomas King-Randall had been waiting for two hours to drop his daughters off at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Midland, Texas. It was 10:30 p.m. on a school night in August, and it was her turn to care for the two girls. The ex-girlfriend showed up drunk and was arguing with her new boyfriend in his truck, police later wrote in a report. King-Randall, who is Black, said in an interview that the woman’s Latino boyfriend called him a racial slur, which led to a fight.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO