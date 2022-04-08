ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

State Road 31 construction aims to improve safety

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is coming soon for State Road 31 from Lee County through part of Charlotte.

In 2023, work will begin on a section from North River Road to Cook Brown Road widening it to four lanes versus two. Construction is expected to last two years.

However, the original SR 31 will still exist as construction begins. The new four lane highway will be built east of the original route.

This means drivers should not have any impact or slow downs as they drive anywhere from Arcadia to North Fort Myers.

Part of the reason for the expansion is safety. Residents said there are far too many accidents in the area.

Another reason is because Babcock Ranch dedicated itself to aiding in any impact this area feels from their building.

Although the goal of the solar powered community is to be self-sufficient and not need to leave town, they’re still paying for a big part of this project.

Further south from Babcock Ranch, a different project is looking to widen SR 31 south of Bayshore as well as replace the bridge over the Caloosahatchee.

$30 million is being allocated toward that project in the state budget. However, it still has to be approved by Governor Ron DeSantis.

