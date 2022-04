When you set out to live a healthier, better life, part of your goal was to shed that belly fat that has plagued you all these years. However, try as you may, it sticks around like a bad habit. While extra belly fat is a deterrent to your self-confidence, it also comes with an array of serious health dangers. From increased risk for cancer to heart disease to diabetes, unwanted belly bulge puts your life at...

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO