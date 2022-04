Areas of dense fog and freezing fog will be around in the southern U.P. this morning. The pattern has warmer air moving in with the jetstream along with some moisture will cause the fog again tomorrow morning. Isolated freezing rain will also clip parts of the Keweenaw tomorrow morning. Then, a front will bring isolated rain showers across the area tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain above normal, but cloud cover will limit how high it will get.

