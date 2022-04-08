ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Ocean Springs auctioning surplus equipment

By Jack Hammett
Cover picture for the articleToday, the public got to preview Ocean Springs city property up for auction tomorrow. Ever wanted to buy a police-issue Crown Vic? The Ocean Springs Public Works Department is selling off its surplus goods – and there’s a lot of it, about 200 items total. Of note,...

