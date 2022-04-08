ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Nancy Mace appears on Ukrainian State TV

By Chase Laudenslager
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Wednesday appeared on Ukrainian State TV to address the ongoing war being waged on the country by Russia.

Speaking through a translator, the anchor welcomed Mace and referred to her as a “friend to Ukraine” because of her support for military aid to the country. He went on to ask whether there are more U.S. Congressmembers of the same mindset, and Mace said that she believes there are. Mace said that Ukraine has many supporters both in the American public and Congress.

Rep. Nancy Mace introduces bill to ban Russian oil imports

Mace called for the U.S. and allies around the world to impose additional sanctions on Russia, saying that “we need to choke [Russian President] Vladimir Putin economically.”

She also compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to George Washington, drawing parallels between the American Revolution and what is happening now in Ukraine.

“When the United States was founded, it was the French… that provided the Colonial Army muskets and gunpowder and uniforms to fight back and to win the Revolutionary War. So, I think of President Zelenskyy like George Washington during that time. And the United States is now the French, providing lethal aid so [Ukraine] can win this war.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)

Regarding asylum for Ukrainian refugees, Mace said that she supports President Joe Biden’s pledge to grant asylum to Ukrainian refugees, but that the process is moving slowly.

To conclude, Mace called on the world to recognize that the atrocities being committed in Ukraine are war crimes, and to hold those responsible accountable.

Click here to watch Mace’s full interview, which begins at 1:39:40.

