Chicago’s greatest dive bar band: Old Joy

Since its early days, Chicago has had a deep connection to drinking. As author June Skinner Sawyers (a regular contributor to Third Coast Review) shares, “Drinking in the Windy City has deep roots.” It’s a claim that hints at a larger story. Fortunately, Sawyers holds true to her word by taking readers through Chicago’s fascinating and sometimes twisted relationship to drinking, brewing, and the bar community in her new book Chicago Beer: A History of Brewing, Public Drinking, and the Corner Bar.
