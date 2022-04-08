ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GLOBAL MARKETS-Benchmark Treasury yield hits 3-yr high; dollar posts weekly gain

By Caroline Valetkevitch
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

* Dow ends up, S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower

* Dollar index hits 100

* 10-yr Treasury yield hits 3-yr high (New throughout; updates with early U.S. market activity, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield hit a three-year high above 2.7% on Friday while the U.S. dollar index posted its largest weekly percentage gain in a month, helped by the prospect of more aggressive Federal Reserve tightening.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower in choppy trade as investors assessed the economic outlook with the Fed moving to fight inflation.

This week’s release of minutes from the Fed’s March meeting showed “many” officials were prepared to raise rates in 50-basis-point increments in coming months.

The dollar index advanced to 100 for the first time in nearly two years. It rose as high as 100.19, its highest since May 2020. It was last little changed on the day at 99.822, and up 1.3% on the week.

As the dollar has gained in recent weeks, the euro has been pressured by a tightening election race in France, the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, between President Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron is still ahead in polls.

The euro dropped for the seventh straight session to a one-month low of $1.0837. It last changed hands at $1.0853, down 0.3% on the day.

“The dollar’s latest pop is the culmination of bullish factors ranging from geopolitical risk, election uncertainty in France, and the Fed’s increasingly hawkish outlook for interest rates,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

In Treasuries, the 10-year yield hit 2.73%, its highest since March 2019, and the yield on 10-year inflation-protected securities went within 15 basis points of turning positive for the first time in over two years.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.2 basis points to 2.706% while the 2-year note yield was up 5.8 basis points at 2.520%, leaving the 2/10 spread at 18.41 basis points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55 points, or 0.4%, to 34,721.12, the S&P 500 lost 11.93 points, or 0.27%, to 4,488.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.30 points, or 1.34%, to 13,711.00.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.31% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.04%.

French presidential election risk was also evident in bond markets as French borrowing costs rose while yields of other core European government bonds fell.

In the energy market, oil prices rose 2% on the day, but registered their second straight weekly decline.

Member nations of the International Energy Agency (IEA) will release 60 million barrels over the next six months, with the United States matching that amount as part of its 180 million barrel release announced in March.

Brent crude futures settled up $2.20, or 2.19%, at $102.78 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.23 to $98.26.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Asian shares track Wall St lower as oil prices press higher

Stocks slipped Thursday in Asia following a retreat on Wall Street as crude oil prices rose sharply. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai were lower while Sydney edged higher. U.S. futures rose and U.S. benchmark crude oil was trading near $116 per barrel. After a rally last week, markets have been...
STOCKS
International Business Times

No Peace For Emerging Market Currencies As Mighty U.S. Dollar Reigns: Reuters Poll

Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists. Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for this for months by hiking...
CURRENCIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Dow snaps 5-day win streak as Powell says inflation is too high

U.S. stocks seesawed Monday with the major averages hitting their lows of the day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded alarms on surging inflation and vowed tough action. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 201.94 points, or 0.6%, to close at 34,552.99. The blue-chip average was down more than...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Which Stocks Should You Buy Or Sell If The Yield Curve Inverts?

The difference between the yield on 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds has dropped below 0.2% and is now at its lowest level since March 2020. Unfortunately, a flattening or negative yield curve can be a very negative indicator for the economy. The good news for investors is that there...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Treasury Securities#Treasury Note#Dateline#The U S Treasury#Federal Reserve#Marine
AOL Corp

JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon: Fed to hike rates 'higher than the markets expect'

The head of the largest U.S. bank said markets are underestimating the speed by which he expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. In a letter to shareholders released Monday, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon added that short-term borrowing costs need to be “substantially” higher to address the rapid pace of price increases.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Long-term US mortgage rates edge up this week to 4.72%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged up again this week with the key 30-year loan rate reaching levels not seen in more than three years. The average rate on the 30-year loan this week rose to 4.72%, from 4.67% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. The average rate has jumped 1.5% in the past three months, the fastest pace of increases over that stretch of time since May 1994. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 3.18%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Brazil inflation tops forecasts, sharpest March rise in 28 years

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's March inflation was the highest in 28 years for that month, official data showed on Friday, exceeding expectations and fueling interest rate bets as the war in Ukraine drove fuel and food prices sharply higher. The IPCA consumer price index (BRCPI=ECI) rose 1.62% from...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

J.P. Morgan: Commodity Prices May Explode

Commodity prices have surged in recent months, as economic growth sparks demand and the Russia-Ukraine war keeps commodity supply off the market. The S&P GSCI commodity price index has jumped 26% year to date. And commodity prices have potential for substantial further gains from here, according to J.P Morgan strategists.
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains for 9th day on favorable yield spreads

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar gains 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its strongest since Jan. 20 at 1.2471 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.4% higher * Canada's 2-year yield soars 19.5 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in more than two months against the greenback on Friday as oil prices rose and comments by a Bank of Canada deputy governor reinforced the central bank's hawkish stance on interest rates. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2477 to the greenback, or 80.15 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Jan. 20 at 1.2471. It was the ninth consecutive day of gains for the currency, which is the longest winning streak since August 2016. For the week, the currency was up 1%. "Front-end yield spreads are back to favoring the loonie today after a brief flip this morning, while the recent jump higher in crude oil prices is also helping bullish CAD sentiment," said Jay Zhao-Murray, market analyst at Monex Canada Inc. Canada's 2-year yield soared 19.5 basis points to 2.337%, its highest level since November 2018. The gap between it and the equivalent U.S. rate widened to 4.3 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, after moving on Thursday above zero for the first time since Feb. 18. The Bank of Canada is prepared to act "forcefully" with rate hikes to return inflation to target, particularly as price pressures broaden amid tight labor markets and booming demand, Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said. Money markets expect Canada's central bank to raise interest rates to about 2.5% this year to fight inflation. Earlier this month, it hiked for the first time since October 2018, lifting its policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.50%. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rebounded from early losses as a missile attack hit Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company Aramco's storage facility. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.4% higher at $113.90 a barrel. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korean stocks post biggest weekly gain in six

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed at a two-week high on Friday, posting their biggest weekly rise in six, as markets tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, while investors continued to assess the Russia-Ukraine situation and impact of the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy