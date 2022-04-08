ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Doctor Charged With Healthcare Fraud

WHNT-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal officials have charged a Huntsville nerve and...

whnt.com

Houston Chronicle

Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam. U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
PCMag

US Charges Ex-Apple Employee With Defrauding $10 Million

Federal prosecutors last week charged a former Apple employee with defrauding the company out of more than $10 million. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked as a buyer in Apple's global service supply chain for a decade between December 2008-2018—during which he allegedly accepted kickbacks, stole equipment, and laundered money, the Associated Press reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
WLOS.com

Tax preparer arrested, charged with 20 counts of fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Revenue agents have arrested and charged a tax preparer with 20 counts of willfully making or assisting in fraudulent state tax returns. LOCAL FIRST | Brother asks for answers in sister's murder, 50-year-old cold case. Brenda Lykes Greene, 67, operated...
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Huntsville, AL
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NOLA.com

Covington couple sent to prison for $48 million employee benefits fraud

A Covington couple who scammed more than 350 companies and 4,400 employees out of $48 million with a bogus medical reimbursement account program have been stripped of their-ill gotten gains and sentenced to prison. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier on Thursday sentenced Denis Joachim, 55, to 8 years, 1 month...
COVINGTON, LA
#Health Care#Fraud
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
US News and World Report

Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Pandemic Funds Fraud

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island doctor was sentenced Friday to four years and three months in prison for fraudulently getting $3.7 million in pandemic relief loans, money that he used for things like buying a yacht, authorities said. Authorities said that between March and July 2020,...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Southern Minnesota News

Fairmont woman charged with welfare fraud

A Fairmont woman is accused of welfare fraud. Chantelle Marie Wegner, 33, was charged last week in Martin County Court with felony counts of wrongfully obtaining assistance and perjury. According to a criminal complaint, Wegner reported on public assistance forms in Feb 2018 that she lived with her boyfriend and...
FAIRMONT, MN
Washington Post

A dentist broke his patients’ teeth on purpose so he could fix them. Prosecutors say he made millions.

Scott Charmoli’s patients’ teeth were just fine, but fine wasn’t making him enough money. So the dentist in Jackson, Wis., drilled into and broke his patients’ teeth in order to charge them for fixing the damage he’d caused, according to federal prosecutors. By doing so, Charmoli went from pulling in $1.4 million and affixing 434 crowns in 2014 to raking in $2.5 million and performing more than 1,000 crown procedures a year later.
JACKSON, WI
Houston Chronicle

Five men sentenced in racketeering conspiracy involving gang

A judge sentenced five men Monday to decades of federal imprisonment in connection to a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said. Those five men — 48-year-old Ramon De La Cerda of McAllen, 43-year-old Jose Rolando Gonzalez of Mission, 49-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez of Mission, 35-year-old Salomon Robles of San Juan and 38-year-old Margil Reyna of Toledo, Ohio — each received 30-year sentences from U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
MCALLEN, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Virginia physician sentenced in $1.8M fraud scheme against payers, patients

Former Virginia physician Leonard Rosen, MD, was sentenced March 18 for his role in a $1.8 million fraud scheme that exploited payers and patients, according to The Washington Post. Mr. Rosen pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in September to prescribing medically unnecessary...
VIRGINIA STATE
KTBS

Cawthorne, sister sentenced on federal wire fraud charges

SHREVEPORT, La. – Former Caddo Parish commissioner Lynn Cawthorne said he was “truly apologetic for whatever it is that I’ve done,” but a federal judge said neither he nor his sister showed any “real remorse” for defrauding the government out of almost $1 million.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Newport Buzz

Former Rhode Island VFW Commander Charged with Stolen Valor, Faking Cancer to Defraud Charities, Identity Theft, and Wire Fraud

A Warwick woman who is alleged to have fraudulently claimed to be a wounded United States Marine Corps (USMC) veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and schemed to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in veteran benefits and charitable contributions, was arrested Monday by federal agents and made her initial appearance in federal court in Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WARWICK, RI
Times Daily

Murdaugh friend charged with aiding insurance fraud scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A longtime friend of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh now faces 18 charges involving the theft of more than $3 million in insurance money from the family of Murdaugh's dead housekeeper, according to newly unsealed court documents. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
COLUMBIA, SC

