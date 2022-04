Hey Rochester, Minnesota, are you ready for some good news? The super cute Real Deals store in town that was located near downtown just closed the doors at 525 6th Ave. NW because they are getting ready to open at their new location by Costco! Check out the videos and a few photos of the new place and see when they are planning to have their grand re-opening.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 27 DAYS AGO