DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of driving drunk and killing two women and an unborn child posted bond out of Sarpy County Jail on Friday. Zachary Paulison, who is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide — DUI and one count of motor vehicle homicide of an unborn child, will also participate in the 24/7 sobriety program as part of his release on bond.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO