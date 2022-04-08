ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Police: Man Harassed Transient Man After Defacing Public Property

By Heather Asiyanbi
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0cbl_0f3tJsj000

Racine police Thursday arrested a man who first spray-painted surfaces in Island Park and then tried to enter the camper of a transient man.

James Baumeister, 22, was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon. Because he has recent past convictions, Baumeister is considered a repeat offender. If he is convicted of all charges, he faces just over six years in prison and/or up to $30,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a man known to police for living in a camper and parking in an alley near the 2400 block of Washington Avenue reported several people were trying to enter his camper. When officers arrived on scene, they found three individuals nearby, all of them with blue paint on their hands. The defendant also had a knife in his pocket and was in possession of a spray paint can.

Police say Baumeister admitted he was a convicted felon, and a witness said they witnessed Baumeister and another man using spray paint on a surface at Island Park. Baumeister is known to use the tag, “Chucky,” and officers found the word on a bridge over the Root River and on a pavilion in the park as well.

Baumeister was assigned a $1,000 signature bond and will next be in court on June 13 for a status conference.

Emergency, Crime and Police Encounters

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford officers attacked during stolen car arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers came under attack by four people while trying to arrest Brishawn Vaughn, 18, after a pursuit early Thursday morning. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bell School Road. As officers approached, police say the driver, Vaughn, crashed into a squad car and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Racine County Eye

Man charged with stealing high-end electronics

Video footage captured by a doorbell led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing items from several homes, said officials with the Racine and Caledonia police departments. Willie Warfield, 30, of Racine, stole several high-ticket items in October and December 2021. Warfield is being held in the Racine County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond, according to a criminal complaint by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
CALEDONIA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Racine County Eye

Police: Man Charged with Stealing from Washing Machines

Racine police say a man broke into the washing machines at Albert House to steal a few hundred dollars, costing property owners more than $2,400 in repairs. Efrain de Jesus Rivera was charged Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court with one count each of misdemeanor theft and criminal damage to property and two counts of felony bail jumping. Because Rivera is a repeat offender – he has past convictions for a variety of offenses – if he is convicted of all charges, he faces up to 11-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $40,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Convicted Felon#Crime#Public Property#Transient#The Racine County Eye
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WISN

97 shell casings recovered from shooting scene, search warrant reveals

MILWAUKEE — By the time Milwaukee police officers finished processing the scene of a shooting where several homes and cars had been peppered with bullets, investigators had collected nearly 100 shell casings from a single street on Milwaukee's south side. In a search warrant affidavit detailing some of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Pickup artist who joined Capitol riot jailed for 3.5 years for illegal weapons stash

A self-described dating coach who participated in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail after law enforcement discovered a stash of illegal firearms in his Upper East Side New York City home. Samuel Fisher, 33, was sentenced in state court in Manhattan on Monday. The QAnon conspiracy theorist posted eagerly on the internet about “seeing cops literally run” at the Capitol on January 6. Fisher was not armed during the riot, but nevertheless faces a criminal charge in federal court Washington, DC for unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy