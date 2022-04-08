ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

How to report potholes in Springfield

By Emilee Kuschel
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Potholes in the street can be hard to avoid, but there are ways to steer clear of potential damage.

Tim fess, the general manager at Rick’s Automotive in Springfield says he sees close to ten cars a week around this time of the year for tire work.

Fess says this car specifically is getting work done after damage caused by a pothole

Repairs for pothole damage could cost drivers hundreds of dollars… To maybe thousands.

When it comes to repairing the potholes themselves, the city of Springfield says public works crews fill an average of three thousand potholes a year.

Street crews repair potholes when they see them, but the city says it depends on the public to report them.

Once notified, the city takes close to two business days to repair a pothole.

Until a pothole is repaired, fess says the best way to avoid damage is to be aware of the road in front of you.

The city says to report a pothole, you can download the go-Springfield-Mo app or call 417-864-1010.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

