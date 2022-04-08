ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Jury hands out life for 2018 murder

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
File photo of court room gavel. gavel (Marilyn Nieves/Getty Image)

A Midland County jury determined that Don Del Real Herrera will serve a sentence of life in prison for a murder in 2018.

The Midland County District Attorney’s Office reported Friday that Herrera pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of Francis Ybarra Sanchez by cutting and stabbing on April 14, 2018. Herrera contended that he committed the murder under the immediate influence of sudden passion from an adequate cause, according to a news release. The jury heard the evidence this week and determined that Herrera did not prove he had “committed under the influence of sudden passion and assessed the defendant’s punishment at confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a term of life,” according to the DA’s Office.

The state was represented by Midland County District Attorney Laura A. Nodolf and Assistant District Attorney Kara Rex.

Midland, TX
