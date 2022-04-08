ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

San Juan Regional Medical Center allowing more visitors

By Jordan Honeycutt
 2 days ago

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center is easing its visitor policy with COVID-19 hospitalizations in the single digits. Starting Monday, up to three visitors and one spiritual care person will be allowed at a time for non-COVID patients.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed inside and masks will still be required. The hospital ended its crisis level of care in February as COVID cases began subsiding.

