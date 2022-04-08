San Juan Regional Medical Center allowing more visitors

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center is easing its visitor policy with COVID-19 hospitalizations in the single digits. Starting Monday, up to three visitors and one spiritual care person will be allowed at a time for non-COVID patients.

Story continues below

Anyone with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed inside and masks will still be required. The hospital ended its crisis level of care in February as COVID cases began subsiding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.