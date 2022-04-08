San Juan Regional Medical Center allowing more visitors
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan Regional Medical Center is easing its visitor policy with COVID-19 hospitalizations in the single digits. Starting Monday, up to three visitors and one spiritual care person will be allowed at a time for non-COVID patients.
Anyone with flu-like symptoms will not be allowed inside and masks will still be required. The hospital ended its crisis level of care in February as COVID cases began subsiding.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
