ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Oath Keepers founder's trial to begin in September

fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Texas man who founded the Oath Keepers will face...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico heads to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That’s not the only […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ginni Thomas: Wife of Supreme Court justice donated $15,000 to Trump and other GOP campaigns, records show

As the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas continues to draw scrutiny for her vocal GOP activism, her donations to Republicans are once again raising eyebrows.Ginni Thomas reentered headlines in recent weeks when she revealed her attendance at the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally outside of the White House, while contending that she did not take part in the attack on Congress.The revelation was shocking given that her husband is expected to remain politically neutral on hot-button issues, and during his recent tenure has been in the position to consider efforts by the Trump campaign to overturn...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
NBC News

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio serves as a brown face of white supremacy

It should come as no surprise that there are several Latino male white nationalists who have gotten disproportionate attention in recent years, but in a country that keeps misunderstanding why the U.S. Latino community is nowhere near close to being a monolith, it is critical to examine how this notion of Latino white nationalists still feels strange to some.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Insurrection#Seditious Conspiracy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Don Jr. sent text messages to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on ideas on how to overturn the election BEFORE election was called urging 'POTUS must start second term now'

Donald Trump Jr. sent text messages to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sharing ideas on how to keep President Donald Trump in power before the 2020 election was even called. CNN reported Friday that two days after the 2020 election - and two days before networks called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy