Some will remember the Spielman days and instinctively express disdain. Lay aside those biases. A trade down may be in the best interest of the Vikings. Apparently, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network has insider info that the Chargers may be looking to the Vikings to climb up in the draft: “Don’t discount a needy tackle team such as the Los Angeles Chargers moving up for Penning. One trading partner to keep in mind is the Minnesota Vikings.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO