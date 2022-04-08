ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive state budget won’t lift cap on on NYC charter schools

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
 2 days ago
Albany's $220 billion state budget will not lift the cap on NYC charter schools. Via Cayla Bamberger

The $220 billion state budget will allow New York City to get new casinos, but state legislators refused to roll the dice on more charter schools.

Charter advocates on Friday responded to the agreement that left them out in the cold on two key issues — increasing the number of charter schools and extending school system control for the charter-friendly Mayor Eric Adams.

“It’s disappointing that Albany chose to lift the cap on casinos, but not charter schools,” said Eva Moskowitz, founder and CEO of Success Academy.

“At a time when so many poor children of color are burdened with massive learning loss and families are fleeing the city in search of better schools, this is an astonishing omission.”

Critics of the privately operated schools that receive public funds noted that city charters are still slated for a boost in aid — of several hundreds of dollars per pupil, The Post previously reported.

Advocates had also pushed lawmakers to include a change in its budget allowing dormant “zombie” charters — schools that closed or never opened — to be reassigned to new schools to increase access without raising the charter cap.

Mayor Eric Adams has been in support of charter schools in NYC.

“Failing to include the revival of ‘zombie’ charters in the budget is more than just a missed opportunity,” said James Merriman, chief executive officer of the New York City Charter School Center, who urged officials to still pass the proposal this legislative session.

“It’s another door shut for families who are simply asking for a choice when it comes to their kids’ education.”

Jacquelyn Martell of DFER NY echoed disappointment in the “zombie” charters. “These are schools that are now fully ready to open up, they’ve gone through the authorization process,” she said.

Those opposed argue the plan circumvents the cap and shortchanges students in DOE-operated schools, who share the funds and space with charters.

“The legislators are right to make a record investment in traditional public schools — the schools that educate all students and operate with real transparency,” said a UFT spokesperson.

Also notably absent from the budget was an extension of mayoral control of city public schools. Moskowitz of Success Academy remained “hopeful” that such legislation could bring with it new charter schools in New York City.

Eva Moskowitz, CEO of Success Academy, blasted the state legislature for approving more casinos but not charter schools.

“We have some time to focus on this important issue, now that we’re just about resolved with the budgetary issues,” John Liu, who heads the State Senate’s committee on New York City schools, said of mayoral control.

He said several options are still on the table, whether that’s a full or shorter extension, or changing the makeup or rules of the city’s advisory Panel for Education Policy.

“The bottom line is that there’s no budgetary impact and it’s a disservice to parents and other school stakeholders for us to throw this into the mix, when there are so many other issues that have a fiscal impact that we have to consider.”

