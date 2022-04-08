ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

West Texas Watercolor Society celebrates 60 years during weekend of Lubbock Arts Festival

By Landry Sena
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264Y67_0f3tIq4B00

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Arts Festival is here for the 44th year in a row, and one organization that is participating is celebrating an even older anniversary.

The West Texas Watercolor Society started way back in 1962, making them 60 years old. This weekend, they are getting the chance to show off their work with many others at the Lubbock Arts Festival. What better way to celebrate?

The society’s mission and purpose is to join people together through all forms of water art, whether that’s acrylics or watercolors.

Martha Hunnicutt, the organization’s vice president of exhibits said, “The watercolor society believes there’s an artist in everyone. Everybody has art inside of them, and we want to bring out that passion and let you know that it’s OK to be creative.”

Even if you’re not in Lubbock, Hunnicutt said they get members out of Amarillo and some parts of New Mexico.

For those interested in joining, Hunnicutt welcomes anyone to come to the booth this weekend and sign up. There are also ways to join through their website.

The Lubbock Arts Festival will start this Saturday and the Civic Center and will go through Sunday. The cost to attend is $5 for adults, and children under 12 get in free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Lubbock, TX
Society
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
8 News Now

Downtown Summerlin to celebrate Earth Day with weekend festivities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting several events to celebrate Earth Day weekend of on Friday, Apr. 22 and Saturday, Apr. 23. Festivities will include the Happy Earth Day Festival, Student Farmers Market, Tour de Summerlin, Summerlin Half Marathon, and a Pollinator Garden. Happy Earth Day Festival The Happy Earth Day Festival […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Oak Cliff Celebrates Selena With Weekend of Festivities

Oak Cliff will celebrate the Queen of Tejano with tribute events for the late Selena Quintanilla. Hundreds are expected to honor the life of Selena during the three-day event in Oak Cliff. 214Selena started about nine years ago. The weekend kicks off Friday with an all-ages art show from 6...
DALLAS, TX
WLOX

Spring Arts Festival happening this weekend in downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s set to be a beautiful weekend and what better way to spend it than outside enjoying spring?. The City of Ocean Springs is hosting its 29th annual Spring Arts Festival on March 26-27, 2022. Set among the live oak trees and surrounded by hundreds of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants, this festival will showcase nearly 200 arts, crafts, herb and garden vendors.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#Watercolors#The Lubbock Arts Festival#The Civic Center
WPBF News 25

Wellington Bacon & Bourbon Festival celebrates 8th year

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Wellington Bacon & Bourbon Festival is celebrating its eighth year of the event and working with nonprofits in Palm Beach County. The free event is set for March 26-27 and includes:. More than 30 bourbons and whiskeys. Bacon-infused foods. Dozens of artists and crafters. The...
WELLINGTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
Awesome 98

Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock Is Moving to a New Location

Drive by Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock any Thursday, Friday or Saturday night and you will see the restaurant packed with diners and wait times that could exceed an hour. It's completely normal in Lubbock to wait for a table to open up at Texas Roadhouse during the weekend. Even with recent renovations to Texas Roadhouse, wait times are up and loyal customers are willing to wait.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Mai Thai Celebrates 1 Year in Lubbock With Brick-and-Mortar Grand Opening

About a year ago, the Lubbock food industry was blessed with a new food truck that everyone came to know and love: MAI THAI Kitchen. It was started by the Sisomphou Family and served up great Thai food. Now, one year later, after lots of days of selling out, they're set to open their first brick-and-mortar out in Idalou on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bayou City Art Festival is celebrating 50 years of supporting the local community

HOUSTON – Art is back with the return of Bayou City Art Festival to Memorial Park this weekend!. From the artists to parking and tickets, President of the Board, Mike Pede stopped by Houston Life to share what you need to know before you go. Plus, Featured Artist Daryl Thetford talked about the inspiration and process behind his art pieces.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy