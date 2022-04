NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned is the beneficiary under a deed upon death executed by PAULA CHANDLER (Grantor) on the 6th day of August, 2012, and that said Grantor died on the 20th day of January, 2022, and that said Grantor had a date of birth of the 17th day of August 1953. A creditor having a claim against the Grantor or her estate must file a claim with the undersigned at the address given below within 90 days after the first publication of this notice. Beneficiary: COLE JACOB CHANDLER.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO