ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ConocoPhillips Alaska says gas release source is controlled

By The Associated Press
alaskasnewssource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - ConocoPhillips Alaska says a shallow gas reservoir that a waste disposal well had come into contact with was the source of a natural gas release...

www.alaskasnewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Oil and Gas Group Talks Big Oil Committee Hearing

Instead of interrogating the energy industry, congressional leaders ought to focus on how we can support increased domestic oil and gas production. That’s what Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) President Ed Longanecker said in a statement about a recent hearing held by the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, titled ‘Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump’.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conocophillips#Natural Gas#Oil Company#Oil Field#Conocophillips Alaska#Ap#The Associated Press
Fox News

Time for Biden, Dems to quit demonizing our energy sector and embrace American natural gas and oil

During World War II, 44 oilfield workers left their homes in rural Oklahoma, to lend a hand abroad. Secretly summoned by Winston Churchill to Sherwood Forest in fuel-deprived England, these men worked to drill 100 oil wells in crisis. Historians say the fuel derived from the dig helped the right side win the war and underscored America’s energy leadership.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

‘Why are gas prices still high, even after crude-oil prices came down?’ — energy CEOs grilled at House hearing

Executives from major oil companies defended themselves on Wednesday at a U.S. House hearing on high gasoline prices, as Democratic lawmakers asked pointed questions. Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on oversight and investigations, focused on how crude oil prices have dropped from a recent peak but gasoline prices haven’t retreated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Second-largest U.S. reservoir falls to historic lows

An ongoing megadrought in the Western U.S. has caused the country’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, to drop its lowest level since it was filled over 50 years ago. The situation is threatening supplies of water and hydroelectric energy to millions of people. The climate crisis has made the drought...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canada approves $12 bln Bay du Nord offshore oil project

CALGARY, Alberta, April 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Wednesday approved a $12 billion offshore oil project proposed by Norway's Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL), after an environmental assessment concluded it would not cause significant adverse effects. The Bay du Nord project would involve building a floating platform to drill an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs

Senator Joe Manchin offered unsolicited advice to oil executives set for a grilling Wednesday on Capitol Hill. — Senator Joe Manchin offered unsolicited advice to oil executives set for a grilling Wednesday on Capitol Hill: Have your “game on,” be ready to respond to complaints about windfall profits amid the war in Ukraine -- and don’t arrive in a corporate jet.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Senator McConnell asks FERC to kill climate rule for pipelines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell called on federal regulators to kill new requirements to consider the greenhouse gas emissions of natural gas pipelines before approving construction, saying the rule hinders gas exports to Europe at time that European allies need it most. The Senate’s top Republican wants...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy