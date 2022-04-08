ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Senoia Clean Up Day to be held April 23

Newnan Times-Herald
 2 days ago

A trash drop off and a litter pick up will be held on April 23 as a part of Senoia Clean Up Day. The trash drop off will be held at the Senoia ball fields on Howard Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. According...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Kosciusko community clean up day set for April 23

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership and Waste Management will host a Community Clean-Up Day event on Saturday, April 23. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participants will meet in the Attala County Coliseum parking lot on Highway 12 East. All trash will be brought to […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Delaware Gazette

Cleaning up environment

When school lets out for the day, students have countless options when it comes to how they choose to spend their free time. For most, grabbing a trash bag and heading out to clean up the environment isn’t one of them, unless you are local fourth grader Connor James (C.J.) Young.
DELAWARE, OH
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

M.A.R.C.H is cleaning up Roswell

The Roswell High School Band Booster Association will conduct a community fundraising event for the students of Roswell High School Band & Guard Saturday, Mar. 19. Musicians Acting with Responsibility, Compassion and Hard work (M.A.R.C.H.) is a community event and fundraiser. Band students and their families will participate in Keep Roswell Beautiful to clean up city parks and historical sites.
ROSWELL, GA
Cleveland.com

Keep Akron Beautiful clean-up events to resume in April after pandemic hiatus

AKRON, Ohio – Keep Akron Beautiful is hosting clean-up events in April as part of Clean up Akron Month. The initiative is back for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic. Volunteers are needed to help clean up areas of the city such as local streets, parks and schools. Keep Akron Beautiful provides the supplies and trash removal for these projects. Community members can organize their own clean-up or sign up to attend one of these events:
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coweta County, GA
Government
County
Coweta County, GA
City
Senoia, GA
City
Cumming, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Coweta County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
NJ.com

City of Summit to host Earth Day Clean-Up

The City of Summit is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, April 3. The event is being organized by members of the Summit Environmental Commission. People of all ages and abilities are invited to volunteer to help beautify city parks and open spaces. Individuals may volunteer on the day of the event at Briant Park or Martin’s Brook Park.
SUMMIT, NJ
NottinghamMD.com

Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A free shred day event will be held in White Marsh/Middle River next month. In celebration of Earth Day, Keith Patillo, REALTOR® with Buying B’more and Samson Properties, will offer free paper shredding for Baltimore County residents on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9 – 11 a.m. There will be no limit and everyone who registers will receive … Continue reading "Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April" The post Free ‘shred day’ event to be held at Greenleigh at Crossroads in April appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
WBOY 12 News

Spring cleaning week project held in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – The City of Elkins will be under spring cleaning from March 28 to April 1. The cleaning is being hosted by an Americorps member as one of his two civic service projects required by Americorps each year. Josh Wanstreet is teaming up with YouthBuild North Central West Virginia for help cleaning up […]
ELKINS, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
Itemlive.com

There is an art to this clean-up in Lynn

LYNN — It took a community effort Friday afternoon to clean up Clark Park after its East Lynn Little League mural was vandalized in February.  Friday’s effort, which involved repainting The post There is an art to this clean-up in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville closes Main Street for film production

Main Street in Grantville will be closed to film scenes for the production of "The Color Purple." The production crew began placing dirt on Main Street on Thursday to decorate downtown Grantville for a scene set in the 1800s. According to assistant police chief Cliff Schriefer, the set decoration should...
GRANTVILLE, GA
96.7 KISS FM

Clean It Up! Bozeman Plans 2022 Dog Poop Cleanup Day

As temperatures begin to warm up and the snow begins to melt, many people that live in Bozeman are looking forward to getting outside and spending time outdoors. Bozeman is home to a lot of dog owners, and dog parks and trails in the area are heavily used. During the winter, it's difficult to keep up with maintenance in those places due to snow. If you've gone for a hike on any of the trails in the Bozeman area, you've probably noticed a lot of little baggies of dog poop.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
WTGS

2022 St. Patrick Day clean up easier than years past, city officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — It was an early start for cleanup crews this morning to clean up the city’s squares after yesterday’s festivities. Parade clean-up is usually a full day's work but this year city officials said they woke up to a pleasant surprise. Savannah city officials said parade-goers did a good job keeping the city clean for yesterday’s festivities and the cleanup effort was significantly easier than in years past.
SAVANNAH, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan City Council to consider future of Caldwell site

The Newnan City Council will hold a called work session on Tuesday to determine the future of the location where the Caldwell Tanks factory once sat. The meeting will be held at noon on Tuesday, April 12. According to an email from Hasco Craver, assistant city manager for the city of Newnan, the city will receive presentations from three firms interested in providing development services for the property.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

County approves condemnation for one parcel of land in Madras Connector construction

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved a condemnation declaration that would apply to a property in the way of construction of the Madras Connector. The county is seeking 2.85 acres of land in the path of construction of the connector. According to a legal document from the county, the county is seeking to pay $50,300 as “the just and adequate compensation to be paid for said right of way” for the land.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy