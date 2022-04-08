ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Greene County BOE issues correction after some absentee voters receive wrong ballot

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Stock image

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Board of Elections is working to correct an error on ballots mailed out to some absentee voters.

In a release, Greene County said some absentee voters may have received a ballot for a party other than the party ballot they requested.

The board said they learned of the issue on April 8 and “swiftly corrected the issue.”

The correct ballot along with an explanation and instructions will be mailed out to those impacted on April 9, according to the release.

This issue does not impact those who will vote in person.

This would be the third year in a row that the Greene County BOE has had to issue a correction related to election material.

In 2020, News Center 7 reported that a letter included in some Greene County voters absentee ballot packets included an incorrect date for a ballot to be postmarked.

Last year, the board sent voters postcards printed with the wrong election date.

Voters who received the incorrect ballot should contact the board at 937-562-6170 for instructions on what to do with the incorrect ballot.

#Absentee Voters#Absentee Ballot#Boe#Ballots
MSNBC

Republicans' new voter fraud scare tactic: Election police

Republicans in multiple states are pushing a new tactics and programs to tackle the mythical problem of voter fraud: election police. In Florida, Georgia and Texas, Republicans have passed new policies and laws that have created costly new infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms to crack down on what they claim is voter fraud, despite the fact that there is no evidence that voter fraud is remotely serious problem in our democracy or in need of additional surveillance.
