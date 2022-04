HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that the House of Capper project is not going to be done as soon as originally hoped. "We had estimated right around $600,000 to $800,000 to do that," Schulz said. "The lowest bid came in at just over $1 million. We're going out to do a little more fundraising with that.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 16 DAYS AGO