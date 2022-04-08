ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaz, AL

Snead State to host Republican political forum

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Snead State will host three Republican candidates for the state house at a political forum later this month.

The forum, hosted by History @ Snead and the college’s Student Government Association, will include Republican candidates Brock Colvin, Annette Holcomb, and Todd Mitchem. All three candidates are running for District 26 in the Alabama House of Representatives.

The event will be held on Monday, April 18 at 6 p.m. in Fielder Auditorium on the Boaz campus. Admission is free.

During the forum, candidates will respond to prepared questions from student leaders. There will be no questions from the audience during the event.

A reception will follow the forum, giving voters a chance to interact with the candidates.

The Republican candidates are the only ones participating in the forum, as Ben Alford is the only Democratic candidate who announced a bid for the seat.

