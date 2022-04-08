Employers hoping to hire paper mill workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Employers are hoping to hire workers from the Panama City paper mill, which is closing on June 6th .

Bay District Schools and Bay County Sheriff’s Office both announced their hope to hire workers.

“This community leadership supports wanting to get these people back in the workforce,” Bay County Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said. “And that we’re going to do everything we can to support them getting back into work.”

Hardin said there are numerous companies hoping to hire workers. One of those companies is Eastern Shipbuilding.

“I think Eastern Shipbuilding, with the hundreds of opportunities that we have open today, we’re going to be a big part of the solution and finding a home for those skilled workers,” President of Eastern Shipbuilding Joey D’Isernia said.

D’Isernia was shocked to learn that the paper mill would be closing in a couple of months.

“I was shocked as everybody else was,” D’Isernia said. “You know the mill is very much a part of Bay County. I mean it’s put food on the table for generations upon generations of Bay Countians.”

