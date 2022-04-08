ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Broughton Announces Return for 2022-23 Campaign

By Andrew Hile
floridagators.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball senior Zippy Broughton announced Friday her plans to utilize her extra year of eligibility and return to the Gators for the 2022-23 season. Broughton put together an impressive first season with the Gators after transferring from Rutgers, averaging 10.5 points, which was...

