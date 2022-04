Remembering Veterans Stadium, home of the Philadelphia Phillies from 1971 to 2003.Jason Love. As Major League Baseball returns to ballparks throughout the country, fans are filled with memories of attending their first game. Older New York fans recall fond memories of watching the Brooklyn Dodgers play at Ebbets Field. Those living in Detroit think back to the Tigers playing in Tiger Stadium. For fans living in the Greater Philadelphia region, it is Shibe Park/Connie Mack Stadium. I am not old enough to remember Connie Mack Stadium; however, I have many great memories of watching the Phillies at Veterans Stadium throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The last home opener at The Vet took place on April 4, 2003.

