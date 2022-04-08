Method Man Enlists Redman, KRS-One, and JoJo Pelligrino for New Song “Live From the Meth Lab”

Soulja Boy, who seems to get himself in a new rap beef every other month, has blasted Migos and Lil Durk for not collaborating with him after they got famous. During a recent Instagram Live session, Soulja said he’s worked with countless rappers before they hit it big, listing some of the names that have since achieved huge success. "I always work with a artist before they pop off," he said. "Look at me and Migos. Look at me and Rich the Kid. Look at me and Mozzy. Look at me and Lil B. Look at me and Riff Raff. Me and Famous Dex. How many rapper n***as I done worked with before they got popping, before they record deal?"

