Environment

7News First Alert Weather: Rapid warmup over the weekend as critical fire weather conditions remain in place

By Noel Rehm
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies with relaxed winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 30s. To be on the safe side, cover cold sensitive plants and crops before heading to bed....

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Severe weather chances Sunday and Monday

After a great Saturday, severe weather is in the forecast again Sunday and Monday. Look for clear skies and light winds Saturday night with lows near 50. Sunday will be warmer with increasing clouds in the afternoon. By late afternoon to evening, thunderstorms will form. Hail will be the biggest risk, however high winds and a very low tornado threat exist too.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
#First Alert#7news#Kswo
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: warm winds today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Soaring temperatures this afternoon as readings rise a good 20+ degrees above normal. Much warmer than yesterday. This evening will be mild and pleasant. Rain chances increase to close the workweek. First shower chance arrives tomorrow afternoon as a cold front crosses the area. A mild southwesterly flow will start the day, but once the front passes, winds become northeasterly and start pulling in chilly air off the lake.  Spring begins Sunday at 10:33AM.TONIGHT: FAIR SKIES. LOW 49.ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH AFTERNOON LIGHT SHOWER CHANCE. HIGH 60. FRIDAY: CHILLY RAIN. HIGH 43.  
CHICAGO, IL
WLUC

Mild snow showers with warmer temps following

For Saturday conditions have been mostly calm with the occasional snow along the NW wind belts. For Sunday we’ll see some snow showers in the morning with mild lake effect snow following in the afternoon. Throughout the next few days temperatures will warm up and by Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be in the 40s for some areas. So far St. Patrick’s Day conditions are looking to be mild and calm.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

First Alert Weather: Snow Showers, Wind Gusts To Last Through The Weekend

By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered snow showers will continue through the rest of the weekend. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Temperatures today will hover in the mid to upper 30s with breezy winds and gusts up to 40 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Overnight, temperatures fall below freezing into the 20s and black ice will be a possibility. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is also going to be the best time for snow to accumulate. We’re still looking at less than 1″ for lower elevations and up to 6″ in the ridges and highlands. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Travel issues may happen. Whiteout conditions are a low but not zero possibility. Monday will be below average in the upper 30s. Tuesday in the 40s with cloudy skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday night will feature the chance for mixing showers, but quickly switching over into rain showers by Wednesday morning. That afternoon will be quickly warming up into the 60s. Near 70° expected with more rain showers for Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTSA

Fire conditions in San Antonio to be ‘critical’ through weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Dry air has settled over Texas causing critical chances for fires in the San Antonio area through Sunday. The dry air combined with gusting winds and dried-out vegetation are cause for fire concern. Bexar County spokesman Tom Peine said local residents should not be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFVS12

First Alert: Spring-like weather returns this week

(KFVS) - Clouds will increase tonight, and a few light showers possible. Most of the Heartland will stay dry. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the 40s for lows. More clouds expected through the morning hours on Tuesday, with a chance for a few more showers in southern portions of the Heartland.
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Monday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV?KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. It’s a First Alert Weather Day today with likely thunderstorms in the forecast. Clouds are increasing this morning and winds are already picking up. Expect a warm, breezy day ahead. A few scattered showers are possible during the day with a few thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some strong storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. However, even if you miss the afternoon development, another line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today or overnight have the potential for becoming strong to severe. All types of severe weather are possible from flooding to hail along with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The rain will end from north to south tomorrow morning and it will be breezy and cooler through midweek.
EAST TEXAS, PA

