Grand Forks, ND

UND Hockey: Zach Driscoll wins 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award

By Matt English
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERLAND PARK, Kan. – North Dakota goaltender Zach Driscoll has been selected as the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award® winner in NCAA® Division I men’s ice hockey. He becomes the second North Dakota student-athlete to win the award in school history, joining Jordan Kawaguchi last season....

KEYC

Minnesota State fans still celebrating in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey is heading to the national championship game for the first time in program history, and excitement is building in Mankato. KEYC’s Meghan Grey caught up with some fans Friday.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game

BOSTON (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is one win away from bringing home a national title to Mankato. After a dominant showing in the national semifinals, the attention now turns toward a talented Denver squad that’s coming off an emotional 3-2 overtime win against Michigan.
MANKATO, MN
Boston Globe

Denver beats Minnesota State 5-1 in NCAA hockey final at TD Garden

BOSTON (AP) — David Carle was an incoming freshman at Denver when he was diagnosed with a heart condition that ended his playing career. The Pioneers honored his scholarship anyway, and kept him on the team as an assistant coach. Now the head coach at just 32, Carle rewarded...
BOSTON, MA
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
KEYC

Celebration of historic Maverick men’s hockey season Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hockey fans can celebrate the 2021-22 season with the Minnesota State men’s hockey team Monday evening at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the program running from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and fans can enter the building at the main lobby doors.
MANKATO, MN
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Ramsey 4H excel in State 3PAR JO Championships

DEVILS LAKE - The weekend of April 2nd and 3rd was a very busy one for our Ramsey County 4H Shooting Sports athletes and coaches. We were able to host two championship air rifle matches here in Devils Lake. On the 2nd, we held the North Dakota State 4H championship with 40 young shooting athletes from around the state competing in 3-Position Sporter air rifle and bench. Those 10 years old and younger fired 60 shots for...
RAMSEY COUNTY, ND
KEYC

National-title runner up Mavericks finish historic run 38-6-0

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a historic campaign, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team ends its season with a loss in the NCAA DI national title game. The wound is still fresh after last night’s 5-1 NCAA-title loss to Denver, though MSU’s season will live in the history books, forever.
MANKATO, MN

