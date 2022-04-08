ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, KS

Grass fire breaks out along I-70 near Fort Riley

By Sarah Motter
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire broke out along I-70 near Fort Riley on Friday...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Orleans fire truck a total loss in grass fire that burned 200 acres near Stamford

STAMFORD — An Orleans fire truck and about 200 acres burned Wednesday in a grass fire near Stamford. The Stamford Volunteer Fire Department was called at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday to a grass fire along D Road. The fire went around one house before jumping the road and came within 200 yards of a second house, said Stamford Fire Chief Mike Shaw. Neither structure caught fire or had noticeable damage, Shaw said.
STAMFORD, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Crews battle grass fire in Iowa

There are lots of changes happening to one of Omaha's largest destinations. The recent rain brought unexpected relief for a homeowner in northwest Omaha. Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. New details tonight about a domestic situation on Dodge...
OMAHA, NE
KCTV 5

Investigation underway after 3 are found dead in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after the bodies of three adults were found in an Overland Park residence this morning. According to the Overland Park Police Department, officers went to the 9200 block of Nieman Road around 10 a.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check. When...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riley, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KYTV

Vehicle catches on fire along I-44 in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle caught on fire along Interstate 44 on Sunday afternoon, leading to traffic backups in Webster County. MoDOT reports the vehicle caught on fire on the eastbound side of I-44 around mile marker 108. Crews expect traffic backups in the area for at least two hours. One of two eastbound lanes is closed as crews work to clear the scene around 1:30 p.m.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Riley#Grass Fire#I 70#Flint Hills#Wibw
KWCH.com

UPDATE: Grass fire near town of Sedgwick

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH)- UPDATE: Dispatch confirmed that the fire is mostly contained. Fire crews from Harvey and Sedgwick counties are working a grass fire near 125 N and 135 W. We have a crew on the way to gather details. We will be updating you with more information once it becomes available.
SEDGWICK, KS
KKTV

Police activity along I-25 near Castle Rock, lanes reopen

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Lanes of I-25 are back open between Wilcox Street (Exit 182) and CO 86; US 85; Meadows Parkway (Exit 184) due to police activity. It reopened around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Colorado State Patrol closed the area to map out the area with drones for an...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

Grass fire ignites along Old Lincoln Highway in Iowa

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to a grass fire Friday afternoon that ignited along the Old Lincoln Highway near Crescent. Authorities were calling for assistance fighting multiple grass fires in the area of Missouri Avenue. High winds up to 40 mph fueled the flames but at last...
CRESCENT, IA
CBS Sacramento

Two Vegetation Fires Burning Near Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Several brush fires have broken out in Grass Valley, the first on Oak Way and the second on Noble Hill Road, said Cal Fire. According to Cal Fire, the fires have enveloped some small vegetation including several bushes and trees. Cal Fire is currently on scene for both fires.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
KKTV

Fire out near I-25 and Bijou in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire crews in Colorado Springs responded to a fire near I-25 and Bijou Saturday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from the highway just before 2 p.m. Our 11 News crew spotted the first fire trucks responding to the area near the northbound on ramp. Firefighters...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KCTV 5

Shawnee police investigating fatal single-car accident Sunday morning

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - One person has died after a roll-over accident Sunday morning in Shawnee. The accident happened just after 6:30 Sunday morning at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman. Police say when they got to the scene, they found the car off of the roadway and was overturned. The driver, a 27-year-old male and resident of Shawnee, was deceased. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Woman killed, another injured in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- A woman was killed and a second woman was injured in a shooting late Friday afternoon in Kansas City, KS. Police say the shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Friday. When officers arrived in the area of the 6200 block of Webster Avenue, they...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCK woman identified in fatal Friday shooting on Webster Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) — A Kansas City Kansas woman killed in a shooting late Friday afternoon has been identified. The Kansas City Kansas Police Department said 30-year-old Ieshia Pearl was shot to death in the 6200 block of Webster Avenue about 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Another victim was...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy