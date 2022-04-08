Grass fire breaks out along I-70 near Fort Riley

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - One person has died after a roll-over accident Sunday morning in Shawnee. The accident happened just after 6:30 Sunday morning at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Lackman. Police say when they got to the scene, they found the car off of the roadway and was overturned. The driver, a 27-year-old male and resident of Shawnee, was deceased. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

