ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Omni Center Gift and Craft Show is returning to Onalaska.

The show opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free but you’re asked to make a donation of non-perishable food items.

