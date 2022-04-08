Buffalo Riverwalk feasibility study

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
AURORA, N.Y. — A heavily traveled Southtowns intersection is getting a makeover aimed at enhancing safety and traffic flow. Work is underway on a $5.9 million project to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Rts. 400 and 16, also known as Olean Rd., in the Town of Aurora. New lighting and sidewalks will also be installed at the roundabout.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sure signs that spring and summer are on the way keep popping up across Buffalo. The most recent of those being the start of the Reddy Bikeshare season on Tuesday. Reddy Bikeshare and Independent Health made the announcement of the official start of the season and...
Less than two weeks after the Bills reached an agreement to build a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park, New York, the state legislature has approved budgeting that will contribute $600 million to the project, as The Buffalo News reported Saturday. Some lawmakers pushed back on the funding, arguing New York should not be prioritizing a lucrative new complex for team owners Terry and Kim Pegula over other local projects, but a clear majority vote Saturday morning sealed the state's contributions.
