Saint Petersburg, FL

Dead split-season plan, future stadium still on minds of Rays fans

By Michaela Mulligan
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Fans stand for the national anthem during the Rays’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on Friday. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — For John Hall, opening day at Tropicana Field feels like Christmas morning.

Hall, 59, is one of the 25,000 fans who came out to watch the Rays-Orioles game Friday afternoon. For Hall, who is from Sarasota, the drive to the stadium can be 45 minutes to an hour and a half, depending on traffic. He says it is worth it, however, to see his Rays play in person. And if the team decides to move, Hall likely will keep attending games.

“If they can find an area around here, we’ll continue to be season ticket holders,” he said.

For at least 15 years, the Rays have searched for a new stadium site, including pursing an idea that would have split the season between Montreal and the Tampa Bay area. That option was killed in January by Major League Baseball.

It has left team officials looking for a new stadium location — the Trop lease ends after the 2027 season.

Before the home opener, principal owner Stuart Sternberg said he is “highly optimistic” the team will work out a deal for a new stadium. Where that is — Tampa or St. Petersburg ― has yet to be decided.

Fans arrive at Tropicana Field for the home opener. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Though spirits were high for the first Rays game of the season, the previously proposed plan has left some feeling jilted.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve been a long-time Rays fan but not a big fan of the ownership,” Hall said.

Chuck Wilson, 54, and his wife Jennifer, 51, have made a tradition of attending opening day. The pair goes to around 30 to 40 games a year. Generally, they come in a group of around 40 people for the first game, but this year it was a bit smaller with around 24.

Chuck Wilson was upset with Rays management for pursuing the split season, and he believes it has damaged how die-hard fans view the team.

“I think it’s leaving a scar, at least it has with us,” he said.

The couple lives only a few miles from Tropicana Field. Though he and his wife love the Trop’s location, Chuck Wilson thinks a stadium in Tampa would attract more fans.

“We would still go to a lot of games even if it was in Tampa,” he said. “We go to Bucs games; we go to Lightning games.”

A stadium that keeps the team in this area for a long time and is profitable is most desirable — even if it’s not close, he said.

One thing seems fairly certain about the Rays' future: there won't be many more seasons at Tropicana Field. The lease is up after the 2027 season. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Jennifer Wilson thinks that for a new stadium to be built, the cost should fall to a combination of the Rays and tax payers. In recent years, she said, there’s been more investment in St. Petersburg’s downtown area. She believes that the community may be more willing to invest in the team now.

Jay Fakterowitz, 56, of Tarpon Springs, has spent years buying season tickets. This is the first year he didn’t, although he couldn’t pass up his tradition of attending opening day.

Fakterowitz, however, has been frustrated over the past few months’ events, from the split season talk to the league-wide lockout that delayed the season’s start.

“I know baseball is a business, but that was the stupidest idea ... to give us half a year and not be able to follow the other half,” Fakterowitz said.

Fakterowitz compared Sternberg to Jeff Vinik, who owns the Lightning. Fakterowitz says he wishes he saw Sternberg give back and engage with the community in the way he believes Vinik does (just this week, Vinik and wife Penny donated $5 million to USF’s on-campus stadium efforts). He thinks it would go a long way in increasing morale and encouraging a better relationship with the community.

“I think Sternberg ... has really alienated the people,” Fakterowitz said. “This could very well be my last game.”

• • •

