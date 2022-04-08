ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

NCTD seeks proposals for Carlsbad coaster stations

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42faq7_0f3tBKry00

The North County Transit District Friday announced it was accepting proposals for mixed-use developments for two separate parcels of land at the Carlsbad Poinsettia and Carlsbad Village Coaster stations.

NCTD is requesting proposals for the developments to "accommodate transit operations, foster economically and environmentally sustainable growth, improve the rider experience, and promote regional connectivity," a statement from the transit district read. The two parcels add up to more than 16 acres in Carlsbad.

"These properties offer an opportunity to create two transformative projects in Carlsbad," said NCTD Executive Director Matthew O. Tucker. "Development at these stations will be centrally located near transit, major job centers, and world-class beaches."

According to the transit district, redevelopment of the Carlsbad Poinsettia Station could accommodate over 140 residential units, including affordable housing, with parking for both transit riders and residents. The station is serviced by Breeze buses and the Coaster commuter rail and is zoned with a three-story maximum height and a density maximum of 30 dwelling units per acre.

The Carlsbad Village Station is located in the heart of Carlsbad Village and draws hundreds of thousands of riders per year. Redevelopment could fit more than 300 residential units and potential for more than 40,000 square feet of commercial space, while still providing parking. This station is also serviced by Breeze buses and the Coaster and is zoned with a four-story maximum height and a density maximum of 35 dwelling units per acre.

Offers on one or both sites are due by July 29.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

